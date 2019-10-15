Commuters found water up to car wheels in notorious car park opposite railway station in Market Harborough

Stunned commuters found their cars up to their wheels in water in a notorious car park opposite the railway station in Market Harborough after torrential rain.

Thousands of gallons of murky brown water poured into Welland Quarter car park – which regularly floods - yesterday afternoon (Mon).

Trouble erupted after Harborough was hit by a devastating 12-hour rainstorm while water also streamed into the car park off drenched land.

A Harborough District Council spokeswoman said: “Colleagues have been out to assess the flooding and we’ve had one request for sandbags due to run off from the land rather than river flooding.”

Stafford-based County Car Parks Ltd, which operates the vulnerable low-lying Welland Quarter site, has been approached for comment.

The fast-flowing River Welland also burst its banks yesterday, turning Welland Park into a watery wonderland and paths were left submerged as the mini-monsoon hammered down.

