Community rallies to help Harborough school hit by burglars

A Market Harborough school has been overwhelmed by the community’s astonishing response after burglars plundered over 40 footballs, netballs and basketballs from a PE shed.

Headteacher Colin Miller said shocked parents, residents and local companies had donated about £2,500 and 150 footballs after the gang struck Little Bowden Primary School in Scotland Road in the summer holidays.

Mr Miller said: “The public’s reaction has been absolutely phenomenal.

“Our pupils have seen both sides of human nature here – the bad and the very good.

“We are all so grateful for the brilliant way that the community has responded.”

He said the shocking raid happened at the end of July.

“They ripped off the shed door after climbing over a locked fence.

“The culprits wiped out our entire stock of sports balls,” said Mr Miller, who has 405 pupils aged from 4-11.

“We studied our CCTV footage just in case they’d been caught on film but unfortunately the cameras didn’t extend that far.

“Our children just couldn’t understand why anyone would do that.”

He said the people of Market Harborough had immediately leapt into action after hearing about the callous crime.

“We’ve had about 150 footballs alone brought in.

“One local company has handed over £500 while various other fundraising efforts must have taken that total up to about £2,500 altogether,” said Mr Miller.

“The response has been phenomenal and the kids have been amazed by people’s generosity.

“We’re looking at buying a secure storage container now for all our sports balls and equipment to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“But we’d just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has come forward and answered our plea for help – you’ve all been incredible.”