Community event planned to shape service that will replace bus serving villages near Lutterworth

A public event is being organised by the county council as it plans to cut back its spending on bus subsidies.

Users of the 661 bus service from Peatling Parva to Lutterworth are being invited to attend a community event in Gilmorton on Monday May 20, which will outline proposals for changes to the service.

Leicestershire County Council is putting on the event at Gilmorton Village Hall so officers can work closely with bus users to develop a revised timetable.

The county council has said it is proposing to replace the minibus service with a demand responsive transport (DRT) service that passengers would book in advance of travelling.

The proposed changes follow an assessment of current bus usage as the council looks to save around £400,000 from its passenger transport budget across the county and deliver a service which meets people’s essential needs.

The council says that some current journeys are being subsidised by as much as £13 per passenger.

At the meeting, county council officials will work together with bus users to ensure the service provided meets people’s essential needs.

The event, at Gilmorton Village Hall in Main Street LE17 5LS starts at 10.15am with refreshments before a workshop runs until noon.

Bus users can reach the workshop by taking the 9.40am journey on service 661 from Peatling Parva which stops opposite Gilmorton Village Hall. The return journey, towards Peatling Parva leaves Gilmorton at 12.17pm.

While bus users are being engaged in discussions, all existing bus contracts have been extended.

To find out more, www.leicestershire.gov.uk/passenger-transport or email ptps@leics.gov.uk or phone 0116 305 0001.