Clothing, electrical items, jewellery, toys and more fixed at Market Harborough's Repair Cafe

Councillor Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council, was delighted when volunteer Henryk Halberda from Market Harborough's Repair Cafe mended her vintage lamp.

Cllr Johnson attended the Repair Cafe held on Saturday, August 17, to find out more about how the local community scheme works.

Busy scenes at the repair cafe at the congregational church in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

It was the second event held by the Market Harborough Fixers group, which was set up earlier this year to repair household items and reduce the amount thrown into landfill.

As part of the Leicester Fixers' Leicestershire Outreach Programme, supported by Leicestershire County Council, the Repair Cafe aims to be environmentally friendly and community-focused wanting to share skills across the generations and encourage people to mend and reuse items rather than bin them. The Harborough Morsbags Pod also attended the Cafe, making and giving away free reusable bags to encourage people to ditch plastic carrier bags.

The event took place at Market Harborough's Congregational Church from 10am to 1pm and proved to be very busy. 41 household items were booked in to be repaired and 24 volunteer fixers were on hand to mend items including clothing, electrical items, jewellery, toys and clocks. Of the 41 items, 17 were repaired at the event, 13 needed more work either at home or to be brought back to the next repair cafe, four could not be looked at due to time constraints and only six could not be fixed at all having come to the end of their working life.

Cllr Johnson said: "I was amazed at the variety of tasks that the Repair Cafe makes available to the general public.

Hard at work in the repair cafe. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

"It's so good that they are working in our community. We are privileged to have them providing this service."

The repairs are carried out free of charge although donations can be made which help fund future events.

The Cafe is currently held every three months although this could become more frequent if there is enough demand. The next event is being planned for November. Further information can be found on the group's Facebook page "Market Harborough Fixers".