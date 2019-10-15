Clipston Endowed VC Primary School celebrates the opening of their 'Book Nook'

A new Book Nook retreat has been opened at Clipston Endowed VC Primary School to encourage pupils to bury their heads in a good read.

Helen Rhodes, the school’s Administrator, said: “It’s a cosy, wooden, hobbit-like cabin which provides a quiet space where children can retreat to curl up with a good book.

Pupils and staff inside the Book Nook.

“It’s fantastic and I’m sure our children will love it.”

She added: “The Reading Pixie lives there and will be encouraging children to develop a love of reading.”

The Book Nook was officially opened last Friday (Oct 11) during National Libraries Week by Pip Yates of Market Harborough Library.

Roger Wallet, of Kelmarsh Windfarm Trust, and members of Clipston School Association as well as villagers who have backed the exciting initiative also went along.