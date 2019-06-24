Classic cars to fill Market Harborough town centre

More than 200 vehicles will be in the centre of Market Harborough for the annual Classic Car Show.

The hugely popular event, organised by Harborough District Council and one of the biggest of its kind in the East Midlands, will return to Market Harborough town centre on Sunday July 7 from 10am to 4pm.

As well as wonderful vintage cars, there will also be food and drink stalls and, on the main stage hosted by Harborough FM, there will be live music from Luke Truth, Anne Marie Marlow, Jubilee Brass and 60s band Route 66.

Children can enjoy Punch and Judy shows, candy floss, face-painting, balloon modelling and prizes for the best-dressed boy and girl in a vintage dressing up competition.

This year, more shops will be open at the event than in previous years, and Taste Harborough will be encouraging people to sample treats from independent food stalls. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a cup of tea in the front garden of Market Harborough Congregational Church from noon until 4pm.

The event will be opened on the day by district council chairman Barbara Johnson.

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s tourism lead, said: “This event is one of the highlights of the social calendar and I hope everyone comes along to support it. Previously, it has attracted thousands of people so I’m delighted that so many businesses will be open on the day to benefit from the extra footfall.”

Prizes will be up for grabs for Best in Show, Best Motorcycle, Pride in Ownership and Wheelspinners award, as well as a new prize for Best VW Campervan.

Find out more about the Classic Car Show at www.harborough.gov.uk/classiccarshow