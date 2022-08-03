Classic cars race into Harborough for car rally

The car rally rolls into town

It brought more than 100 visitors to the town for the Three Counties 41 Club Car Rally – and saw cars take to the roads across Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire.

Drivers stopped at the Three Swans Hotel, with the car park full of cars including vintage Rolls Royces and Ferraris.

Organisers Market Harborough 41 Club – one of the clubs which is part of the Round Table – say they used the event to introduce visitors to the town.

Visitors raise a glass in Duncan Murray Wines

A spokesman for the group said: “There was a major focus on fellowship and we suggested ralliers might visit some of the restaurants in Market Harborough, or Harborough Museum.

“A popular choice was Duncan Murray Wines where visitors enjoyed a welcome glass or two.

“Many were so impressed by their visit to the town they have already booked a return trip.”