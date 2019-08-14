Christmas lights will return to Church Street in Market Harborough this year

Work will get underway at the end of this month to install new fixtures for lights.

There was an outcry from shoppers and businesses last year when the traditional cross-street lights were not put up in Church Street.

They could not be put up because of changes to safety legislation which meant the street's existing fixtures for the lights were not up to standard.

Some 1,400 people signed a petition to 'bring back the Christmas lights' and Harborough District Council ended up offering an alternative “festive package” costing around £3,000 of 40 lit Christmas trees, plus £100 contribution to each traders’ festive window displays.

Now Harborough District Council is set to begin work later this month to install new electrical fittings and brackets along Church Street to allow the cross-street displays to go up again.

To allow for the works, Church Street will be shut to traffic on five Sundays between August 25 and October 13.