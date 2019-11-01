Charity thanks intrepid pals from Harborough who got to Barcelona in a banger!

A top local mental health charity has saluted four intrepid pals who took part in the Barcelona or Bust car adventure to boost its coffers.

Morgan Hay, of Corby Mind, hailed James Garner and his mates as “brilliant” after they did the gruelling three-day European rally in a battered 14-year-old Ford Galaxy.

Along with chums Adam Cleaver, Grant Burrows, and Chris Guttridge, ‘Star Wreckers’ mission chief James handed over a cheque for £1145 to Morgan in Lubenham on Saturday (Oct 26).

Morgan said: “They are brilliant.

“Seeing their car I saw just how much this challenge meant to them.

“Raising funds and awareness for mental health is really close to the guys’ hearts.

“This money will go towards funding either a suicide prevention programme or Men’s Mental Health Group at Corby Mind.”

He added: “We are extremely grateful for this cash and we will make sure it is used to make a difference.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the Star Wreckers.”

James, 43, an engineer, of The Hawthorns, Lubenham, said: “We enjoyed ourselves every mile of the incredible trip.

“And we’re delighted to support such a vital cause as Corby Mind as well as raising £680 for All Saints Church in Lubenham.”