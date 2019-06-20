Charity sponsors kit for Harborough Town junior team

A charity from Market Harborough has sponsored the away kit for one of the town's junior football teams.

Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity has sponsored the away kit for Harborough Town’s Juniors’ 4th team in the U8s age group for the coming season.

The charity’s chairman Adrian Trotter said: “We want to encourage future generations in Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden in whatever way we can.

"Sports is a key part of the work we do, and we are delighted to be providing this sponsorship to Harborough Town.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has ideas for supporting sport in the area, whether it’s for old or young. They can get in touch via social media, visit our website or contact the office.”