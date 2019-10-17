Can you help Harborough’s vital community bus charity?

Big-hearted mini-bus volunteers who help to keep Market Harborough on the move have sent out an SoS for new drivers.

Harborough Community Bus, (HCB), a non-profit making charity, helps to get thousands of people all over the area from A to B quickly.

The organisation has three vehicles, carrying up to 16 passengers, and they are all wheelchair friendly.

The popular group has become so successful and so much in demand that bosses are urging new blood to come forward.

Ian Milne, who helps to run the slick operation, said: “This really is a fantastic way to help people in our local community.

“HCB is run entirely by volunteers whether it be organising, driving or administrating.

“We are always looking for new volunteers, especially drivers.”

He added: “If anyone can help please contact us on harboroughcommunitybus@gmail.com or call freephone 0300 365 3210.”

Ian said they take out residents’ groups, run church groups to weekly get-togethers and primary schools to special events.

HCB also whisks a disabled people’s group to a weekly club night as well as ferrying walking and crafts enthusiasts out and about.

“We made about 380 trips in 2016,” said Ian.

“We carried out 514 last year and will close in on 600 this year – so we’re getting busier all the time!”