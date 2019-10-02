Broughton Astley's new sports centre gets close to opening

A new £4.5 million leisure centre is set to be the best Christmas present that Broughton Astley’s ever had.

The long-awaited sports complex off Broughton Way is poised to be opened in early December.

The state-of-the-art, multi-resource sporting and social hub is just weeks away after villagers have fought for 30 years to get it built.

Cllr Clive Grafton-Reed, chairman of Broughton Astley Parish Council, told the Harborough Mail: “The leisure centre is going to be one of the best things that’s ever happened here.

“We are very excited that this magnificent facility is now so close after so many years.

“It’s been a long time coming but it will be such a massive plus for the entire area that I’m sure it will be worth the long wait.”

The council leader said they built the ambitious sports HQ into their Neighbourhood Plan in 2014.

“Our population has rocketed by 57 per cent so the need and demand here for first-class leisure facilities is greater than ever before.

“We asked people where developers should build new developments and what they’d most like,” said Cllr Grafton-Reed. “They told us again they wanted a sports centre.

“So we told house-builders Jelson Homes and William Davis that they could help fund this brilliant new project.”

He said the Football Foundation, the UK’s largest sports charity, had also chipped in while they had also taken out a £1.25m loan.

Cllr Grafton-Reed added: “It will be easily accessible, we’ll have plenty of parking and pupils from

Thomas Estley Community College right next door will be able to use it.

“It’s due to open in early December and it will be the best Christmas prezzie we’ve ever had!”

The local council stalwart was also signed up to become ‘Member number 1” at the complex.

“It makes me very proud and it gives me immense satisfaction to see this amazing blueprint almost finished,” smiled Cllr Grafton-Reed.

Mike Price, contract manager for Worcester-based Parkwood Leisure, said they will operate and maintain the centre after overseeing the build.

Mr Price said: “We are thrilled to be involved in this venture – this will empower and enhance the entire community.

“We are proud that this will offer a big social aspect as well as sporting.

“The café will be important, too, and this leisure centre is going to be a real focal point for Broughton Astley bringing people together.”