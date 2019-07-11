Book launched by Market Harborough author

An author from Market Harborough has launched her second book nationally, describing it as ‘uplifting’ and being about a young girl learning to love herself as she is.

Tamsin Winter lives in Market Harborough and today (Thursday) her second book – Jemima Small Versus The Universe – goes on sale across the country. The book is aimed at young teenage readers and focuses on body positivity.

Tamsin said: “Its about a girl who is extremely smart and really funny but she is the biggest girl in her class. She gets called Jemima Big by people. Things are made worse when she’s weighed in front of her class and she gets a letter telling her she’s overweight. She’s then forced to join a healthy lifestyle group, known as fat club.

“It’s about body image and body confidence because it’s about Jemima learning to be happy with herself exactly as she is.

“It’s a really funny book – Jemima is a really funny character.

“It deals with a lot of issues which are being talked about these days. It’s a really empowering read.

“It’s the type of book I wish was available when I was 11 or 12 years old when your body is starting to change.

“It’s an uplifting book.”

Tamsin launched the book in Waterstones in Market Harborough on Thursday last week. And the shop was the first place to have copies ahead of its official launch today.

Tamsin said: “I’m doing a little book tour to promote it in September and October around the country and visiting schools.”

Jemima Small has already been picked by Sainsbury’s as one of its ‘summer reads’.

Jemima Small Versus The Universe is Tamsin’s second book. The first was Being Miss Nobody and came out last year.

Tamsin said: “I’m working on my third book already, and hopefully that will be out next year.”