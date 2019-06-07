Bollards go up at Market Harborough park to stop vehicles driving on it

New bollards have installed to stop cars driving onto a Market Harborough park.

Earlier this year cars were driven onto Symington's Recreation Grown causing damage to the grass, including football pitches.

Harborough District Council has now installed bollards at the park.

Cllr Michael Rickman, Harborough District Council’s community safety lead, said: “The bollards have been installed to protect the playing surfaces for the sporting and general enjoyment of residents at Symington Recreation Ground, following incidents of anti-social behaviour where inconsiderate people chose to treat the playing area as a race track. This installation will reduce the possibility of any reoccurrence.”

Market Harborough's police also said extra CCTV coverage is planned for the area.