Blaston Show has once again raised thousands for local charities

Thank you...left, show director Will Young and Secretary Janette Stocks presents out going president Richard Telfer far right with a framed print and welcome incoming president second from right Andrew Bishop.

The organisers of the 62nd Blaston event handed over £3,000 at its annual general meeting to Leicester-based charity Wishes 4 Kids.

Show director Will Young said at their AGM at The Crown pub, Tur Langton: “A major part of our ethos is to raise money for local charities.

“We are delighted to hand over £5,000 altogether and £3000 to our headline charity Wishes 4 Kids.”

Following a very successful Blaston 62nd Show in June of this year, the Board and members of The Blaston and District Agricultural Society Ltd, gathered at The Crown, Tur Langton to hand out 5,000 to local charities.

Gary Lowe, the manager of Wishes 4 Kids, said the cash would now help send a terminally ill little girl on her dream trip to Disneyland Paris.

Donations were also made to Market Harborough 2012 Lions, Welland Valley Rotary, Medbourne Scouts, Slawston Church, Blaston Church, Norton & Gaulby Young Farmers and Medbourne Cricket Club.

Will said: “The Lions, Rotary, Scouts, Young Farmers and Cricket Club all help out greatly on the show day and we are very grateful for their support.”

Outgoing president Richard Telfer was presented with a framed montage print showcasing his time in office.

He said he was “incredibly proud” to have worked with the Blaston team and had loved his three-year term.

Richard is being replaced by Andrew Bishop, who hailed it as a “great honour and privilege”.