Blaston Show has once again raised thousands for local charities
A south Leicestershire agricultural show has helped to raise £5,000 for local charities.
The organisers of the 62nd Blaston event handed over £3,000 at its annual general meeting to Leicester-based charity Wishes 4 Kids.
Show director Will Young said at their AGM at The Crown pub, Tur Langton: “A major part of our ethos is to raise money for local charities.
“We are delighted to hand over £5,000 altogether and £3000 to our headline charity Wishes 4 Kids.”
Gary Lowe, the manager of Wishes 4 Kids, said the cash would now help send a terminally ill little girl on her dream trip to Disneyland Paris.
Donations were also made to Market Harborough 2012 Lions, Welland Valley Rotary, Medbourne Scouts, Slawston Church, Blaston Church, Norton & Gaulby Young Farmers and Medbourne Cricket Club.
Will said: “The Lions, Rotary, Scouts, Young Farmers and Cricket Club all help out greatly on the show day and we are very grateful for their support.”
Outgoing president Richard Telfer was presented with a framed montage print showcasing his time in office.
He said he was “incredibly proud” to have worked with the Blaston team and had loved his three-year term.
Richard is being replaced by Andrew Bishop, who hailed it as a “great honour and privilege”.
Next year’s Blaston annual spectacular will be staged on June 28 and planning has already begun.