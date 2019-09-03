'Best ever' wheelbarrow races in Great Glen

Thrilled villagers have hailed this year’s Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race as the best ever.

Andy Williamson, 57, said they hoped to raise about £3000 for high-profile Leicestershire hospice charity LOROS.

Loros mascot Lionel gives Neil O'Brien MP a ride in a wheelbarrow. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER.

“We reckon that at least 2000 people turned out last Saturday – and that’s half the population of the village.

“This was our 11th year staging the race and it gets bigger and better every year,” said the chief organiser.

“We’ve raised about £30,000 for LOROS over the last 10 years – and we’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

Born and bred in Great Glen, Andy said about 10 youngsters took part in the junior event around the cricket field.

Race to the finish. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

And he said five racers competed in the mile-long adult contest from the Recreational Ground to the village green.

“We had a record number of 49 stalls selling everything from food to crafts.

“As well as boosting an important charity this outstanding event really does bring Great Glen together,” said Andy.

“And villagers are already asking me when next year’s will be held!”

Adult winners Rob and Chris Jones who have competed in every race since it started eleven years ago. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Cape action...Zara Hooley and Bev Hancock-Smith. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Organisers and Loros supporters during the annual Great Glen wheelbarrow race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Start of the adults race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER