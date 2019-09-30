Award-winning fish and chip firm opens restaurant in Market Harborough

A new chippie has opened in Market Harborough – and they’ve promised not to batter the opposition.

The Cod’s Scallops is the award-winning Nottinghamshire-based brand’s first venture into Leicestershire.

The Cod's Scallops in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

And this fish and chip restaurant is a cut above – offering everything from traditional cod and haddock to lobster and Cromer-dressed crab.

The Cod’s Scallops, which has moved into the old Meatcure unit in Abbey Street, also boasts Colchester oysters, scallops and mussels from the Shetland Isles on its menu.

Operations Manager Nick Clewley said: “We opened last Monday (September 23) and we’ve got off to a really good start.

“We have about 45 covers in the restaurant and we’ve been busy every night.

“But we’ve come here to be a big part of the community - not to batter our rivals or smash anyone out of the water!”

Seaside-themed The Cod’s Scallops was launched in 2011 by veteran chippie John Molnar.

“John was looking for another site in the region and when this one came up here in Harborough it just felt right straight away.

“We love the charming town centre, the people and other businesses have made us feel very welcome and we’re excited to be here,” said Nick.

“We offer excellent fresh, sustainable seafood, healthy options on top and a real seasidey atmosphere with a friendly, helpful staff.

“We’ve also created 15 jobs for local people here and we are looking forward to cooking up a very bright future here in Harborough.”