Auditions at Harborough Theatre

Budding actors are being urged to go along to The Harborough Theatre to audition for one of Alan Ayckbourn’s best-known masterpieces.

Amateur dramatists and wannabe thespians have got the chance to star in the brilliant playwright’s nationally-renowned work Confusions.

Sessions are to be held next Wednesday (September 25) in the theatre’s lounge and on Monday October 7 in the Harlequin Room.

Both nights begin at 7.30pm.

The play is to be staged in the New Year from Tuesday January 21 - Saturday January 25.

Confusions is a set of five short very different comedies, loosely connected, penned in the 1970s when Ayckbourn was at his peak.

Each play looks at the human condition from a different viewpoint and is a brilliant vignette in its own right.

Director John Foreman is keen to form a company of 10 or 11 actors who will between them play the 22 parts.

They will also have to step in as stage crew and he plans to cast from both senior actors and senior members of Parsnips Youth Theatre as well as the general public.

To read a script before the auditions, please contact John on 01858 462030, mobile 07870 582814 or email: jc.foreman@btinternet.com.