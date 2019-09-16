Arts Fresco brings a riot of colour, sound and entertainment to Market Harborough

More than 10,000 people poured in as the brilliant free street theatre festival turned Harborough’s town centre into a riot of colour, sound and entertainment. Starring some of the UK’s best street artists and performers, the action-packed five-hour show roared back with a bang in bright sunshine after a two-year gap.

Joint organiser Nina Thomas said: “The Arts Fresco has been held in Harborough since 2002 and so many people love it. We are unique, quirky, offbeat – it’s one big fantastic street party

for families from the youngest to the oldest. We tap into another dimension and we’re one of a dying breed. There aren’t many festivals left like us anywhere in the country.”

Arts Fresco Seren Kelsan and Archie Murphy join in the fun.

Arts Fresco The Crow House on the Square during their show.

Arts Fresco Crowd pleaser...The King Brasstards during the Arts Fresco.

Arts Fresco The King Brasstards during the Arts Fresco.

