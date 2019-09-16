Arts Fresco brings a riot of colour, sound and entertainment to Market Harborough

More than 10,000 people poured in as the brilliant free street theatre festival turned Harborough’s town centre into a riot of colour, sound and entertainment. Starring some of the UK’s best street artists and performers, the action-packed five-hour show roared back with a bang in bright sunshine after a two-year gap.
Joint organiser Nina Thomas said: “The Arts Fresco has been held in Harborough since 2002 and so many people love it. We are unique, quirky, offbeat – it’s one big fantastic street party
for families from the youngest to the oldest. We tap into another dimension and we’re one of a dying breed. There aren’t many festivals left like us anywhere in the country.”
View more