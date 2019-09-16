Busy scenes during the Arts Fresco event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Arts Fresco brings a riot of colour, sound and entertainment to Market Harborough

The beating heart of Market Harborough throbbed and pulsed with song, dance and laughter as the Arts Fresco rode back into town on Sunday.

More than 10,000 people poured in as the brilliant free street theatre festival turned Harborough’s town centre into a riot of colour, sound and entertainment. Starring some of the UK’s best street artists and performers, the action-packed five-hour show roared back with a bang in bright sunshine after a two-year gap.
Joint organiser Nina Thomas said: “The Arts Fresco has been held in Harborough since 2002 and so many people love it. We are unique, quirky, offbeat – it’s one big fantastic street party
for families from the youngest to the oldest. We tap into another dimension and we’re one of a dying breed. There aren’t many festivals left like us anywhere in the country.”

Seren Kelsan and Archie Murphy join in the fun. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Crow House on the Square during their show. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Crowd pleaser...The King Brasstards during the Arts Fresco. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The King Brasstards during the Arts Fresco. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

