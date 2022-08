The exhibition ‘Passion, point media and paint’ will take place from August 6-18 at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum and is Glenn’s largest selection of works.

Until earlier this year Glenn Badham’s work was hung in London galleries, and it will soon go on display internationally.

The exhibition ‘Passion, point media and paint’ will take place from August 6-18 at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum and is Glenn’s largest selection of works.

It includes dance paintings made from sketches during studio visits along with landscapes and seascapes.