Arrests made after car stolen near Market Harborough rams a police car

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged after a car stolen in Hallaton, near Market Harborough, rammed a police car.

Officers were chasing the Land Rover Discovery when the drama happened in Corby on Monday lunchtime.

The high-value vehicle was taken in the early hours yesterday during a late-night mini-crime wave in Hallaton.

Five cars were broken into in the village and goods were stolen from them.

Harborough Police said residents have handed over CCTV footage as officers try to piece together what happened.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said two suspects have been charged with a number of driving offences after being arrested. They were named as Jude Campbell, 19, of no fixed address, and Lee Annand, 31, of Beanfield Avenue, Corby.