Ambulance crews now based out of Market Harborough's Police Station

Ambulance crews are stepping up the level of co-operation with their 999 colleagues in Market Harborough – by moving into the police station.

They are now working side by side with their emergency service counterparts at Harborough Police Station day in day out.

Crews from the former Harborough Ambulance Station have made the short trip to their new home as part of the national Blue Light Collaboration Project.

Richard Lyne, General Manager for Leicestershire at East Midlands Ambulance Service, (EMAS), said: “The move will enable both EMAS and Leicestershire Police to work closely together and provide an even more effective and efficient service to the community of Market Harborough and Leicestershire.

“It is such an improvement compared to the old station.

“But it will also be good for relationships being located with the police and next to the fire service in Market Harborough.”

Insp Siobhán Gorman, Commander of Eastern Counties Neighbourhood Policing Area, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have EMAS now working at Harborough Police Station with us.

“We are all a part of the emergency services family.

“We commonly work together at a range of incidents, so having a base here locally can only cement our already good working relationship.

“The ‘moving in’ has gone well and we hope for a long and lasting partnership.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, said he was “pleased” Market Harborough is keeping its own Ambulance asset.

The local health activist said: “I campaigned for a considerable time to ensure that Harborough maintained its own dedicated Ambulance facility to have an ongoing Ambulance presence in the town.

“I met senior police and EMAS bosses some time ago and they were confident the joint Blue Light Hub which houses at the police station would be both successful and beneficial to both services.

“I am pleased to hear all seems to be working well and that both ambulance and police are delighted with the new working arrangement.

“I’m hopeful that it means we will have for the foreseeable future a police and ambulance hub at the heart of Harborough.”