Allotments open day in Market Harborough

The two allotment sites owned by the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity will be throwing open their gates.

The allotments, in Stevens Street and Northampton Road in Market Harborough, will be opening on Sunday July 7 from 11am to 3pm.

This year the Allotment Open Day will be part of the National Gardens Scheme, which raises money for nursing charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute. There will be a £4 entry fee which covers both sites.

As well as the chance to see the allotments and all the great work being undertaken on both sites, there will be refreshments and live music.

There is no parking at the allotments themselves. Visitors to Stevens Street can park on the surrounding streets and there is parking for the Northampton Road site at the nearby Sovereign Park Industrial Estate. There will also be a shuttle bus between the two sites.