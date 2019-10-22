All you need to know about the launch of Harborough's Poppy Appeal

Market Harborough’s Poppy Appeal is to be launched in the town centre on Saturday (Oct 26).

The annual campaign is being kickstarted a fortnight before Remembrance Day by the Memorial Gates on The Square at 10.45am.

The Rev John Morley, president of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, said: “The Poppy Appeal is crucial to us all – both symbolically and practically.

“To remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for king and country is as important to us now as it was in 1918 or 1945.”

Mr Morley added: “The Poppy Appeal will be launched by the Memorial Gates leading into the Memorial Garden.

“The more people that come along to get behind us and show their support for this noble cause the better.

“Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council, will be there along with Northampton Pipe Band and the local cadet forces.

“A poignant special garden of remembrance will be set up in the Memorial Gardens.

“Row after row of white crosses will salute every single serviceman from the town killed in both the first and second world wars.”

The retired RAF Wing Commander said cadets would be ferrying scores of collection tins and poppies to town shops and businesses.

“They do a fantastic job.

“We obviously want to raise as much money as possible to help support the great work the Legion does all over this area,” said Mr Morley.