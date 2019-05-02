A new free guide to help people get around the Harborough district has been launched by VASL

People looking to get around the district without driving themselves can get help from a new transport guide.

VASL got together with the Harborough Integrated Locality Team, to come up with a handy booklet that covers as many options as they could find with all the relevant contact details, so it is easy to see what your options are.

The guide

“We are really pleased with the result,” said charity manager Maureen O’Malley. “It took quite a bit of research and we aren’t saying it is definitive, but it will be such a help for people, especially those that do not have use of the internet, as all phone numbers are provided for the different organisations. It is also on the download section of our website.

“We have 5000 guides printed and they are FREE! Let us know if you would like one, we will be distributing them around the area over the next few weeks, to the council offices, doctor’s surgeries, clubs – anywhere that would like to have them available. If you know of anywhere that you think would like a few, just let us know on admin@vasl.org.uk or give us a bell on 01858 433232” said Maureen.