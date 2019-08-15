A-levels: Robert Smyth has a 'very good year' of results

Staff at Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough are 'delighted' with students' grades as they pick up their A-level results.

The school said: "Robert Smyth Academy is celebrating a very good year of Post-16 examination results with many exceptional individual outcomes. We are delighted that this year 75 A*-A grades were achieved by students and nearly 50 per cent of all grades were at A*-B.

Robert Smyth Academy students collect their A-level results from the sixth form centre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

"The top-performing student’s included Charlotte Elis, Joseph Brooks, Anna Fraser and Georgia Hawthorne. These students attained superb results and we are very proud of what they have achieved. We hope that today will mark a particularly special moment for them."

Anna Fraser is going on to study English at Oxford University. She said: "I am really happy. I know university will be hard and intense but it was what I wanted. I found myself a university that I wanted to be a part of and somewhere that I could see myself and now I have got my place."

James Morrison is celebrating after being accepted to study Medicine at UEA. He said: "I feel disbelief and it feels like this is not real life right now. I was convinced that maths went badly but I actually got an A grade. I am grateful to everyone who helped me along the way."

The Academy said it is privileged to be able to celebrate the success of individual students who take the next steps of their journey to fantastic destinations.

As a result of their hard work over 70 per cent of students this year will be going onto university with the remainder opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships. A number of students have secured places at highly prestigious universities including Oxford and Cambridge, and more than 30 per cent will be attending a Russell Group university.

Principal Dan Cleary said: "I would like to congratulate students on their results and thank all members of our staff team who have worked so hard to support them along the way.

"I hope that students will enjoy the experience of moving on to their next steps whilst keeping a connection with our academy in the future.

"We are proud of these Sixth Form results and as another huge summer of refurbishment projects come to a close, I would encourage parents of children in Year 6 to visit our open evening on Tuesday September 10 at 6pm to find out more about the benefits of the ‘all-through’ experience from 11-19 years of age."

