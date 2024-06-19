7th century Saxon sword pommel discovered in Harborough district field could fetch up to £18k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 7th century Saxon sword pommel discovered in a Harborough district field by an elderly woman is expected to fetch up to £18k at auction.

The rare item was found in July 2021 when a long-time metal detectorist was searching a field in Billesdon.

Other metal detectorists had told her that there was nothing to be found there - but she persevered and found the pommel seven inches beneath the ground.

The gold item is decorated with two dragons and a snake-like pattern and measures at 4 centimetres by 1.5 centimetres.

After its discovery, it was declared as treasure - and is now to be offered up at auction after Leicester Museum declined to purchase it.

Commenting on the piece, Nigel Mills, Artefact and Coin expert at Noonans, said: "The sword pommel is a beautiful example of fine Anglo-Saxon gold measuring 4 centimetres by 1.5 centimetres and weighing 20.5 grams.

"It is of cocked hat form using beaded wire filigree ornamentation. On one side there are two dragons or beasts facing each other, with their heads and front paws touching.

"On the other side, there is an interlaced snakelike pattern.

"The pommel would have been fixed to the end of the sword handle both as a counterbalance and to stop the hand slipping.

"The imagery displayed would have imbued a mystical power to the sword."

The woman who found the pommel, who wished to remain anonymous, has been metal detecting for 60 years.

During that time, she has found many Medieval and Roman coins, but the pommel discovery has been one of the most exciting.

She said: "On July 8, 2021 [I was] at a local detector meeting searching a field that everybody said had nothing in it when I had a signal from my Minelab Deus 2.

"After digging to a depth of seven inches, I discovered a gold Saxon sword pommel dating to the early 7th century, decorated with a filigree pattern."

The precious item will be offered in the Ancient Coins and Antiquities sale at Noonans Mayfair at 10am on Thursday, June 20.

Experts estimate that the pommel will fetch up to £18,000 - a price the finder will split with the landowner.