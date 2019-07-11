55 photos of Market Harborough's Carnival from 2009 We're turning the clocks back a decade to have a look back at Market Harborough's 2009 Carnival. Do you spot anyone you know? 1. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Crowned...Harborough Carnival Queen Erin Billington. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001301-44) jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Girls only...the Curves carnival float. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001306-12) jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Scarey fun...Delia Scotchbrook, Ray Dunthorne, Richard Taylor and Mary Green of Shopmobility. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001306-11) jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Fun...3rd Mallard Beavers and Tyr Cubs carnival float. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001306-9) jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 14