55 photos of Market Harborough's Carnival from 2009

Do you spot anyone you know?

1. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Crowned...Harborough Carnival Queen Erin Billington. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001301-44) jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Girls only...the Curves carnival float. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001306-12) jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Scarey fun...Delia Scotchbrook, Ray Dunthorne, Richard Taylor and Mary Green of Shopmobility. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001306-11) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Market Harborough Carnival 2009 Fun...3rd Mallard Beavers and Tyr Cubs carnival float. (Picture: Andrew Carpenter/001306-9) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more