£250,000 of improvements to car parks across Harborough district are approved

More than £250,000 of improvements have been approved for council-owned car parks in Market Harborough, Lutterworth, and Little Bowden.

Harborough District Council’s Cabinet approved the programme of improvements, which will include resurfacing and associated works over the next three years, at its meeting on June 10.

Improvements are planned at the George Street, Chapel Street and Church Close car parks in Lutterworth, and at the Market Hall, St Marys Road West, St Marys Road East, Welland Park car parks in Market Harborough and Scotland Road in Little Bowden.

More ‘pop and shop’ bays - free for 30 minutes - are also being created in Station Road, George Street, and Chapel Street car parks in Lutterworth.

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “Having excellent car parking facilities is vital in terms of supporting businesses and the local economy, as well as to maintain safety and ensure car parks continue to meet the needs of shoppers, visitors and residents.”

Surveys were undertaken of all Council-owned car parks across the district, and the sites prioritised for resurfacing and associated work based on current condition, general wear and tear, age and compliance with safety standards.

Previously, improvements and resurfacing work has been carried out at Orchard Road car park in Broughton Astley, Mill Hill car park and Kings Head Place car park in Market Harborough.

Electric vehicle charging points were also installed at Broughton Astley, Lutterworth and Market Harborough. Charging points will be installed in Kibworth over the coming months.