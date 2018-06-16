Pedal devils raise cash in memory of Stoke Albany man

Family and friends of a Stoke Albany man who died after suffering a cardiac arrest while cycling took part in the Norwich 100 bike ride and raised more than £3,000 for the Air Ambulance.

Neville Brooks (69) collapsed while cycling up a steep hill between Cottesbrooke and Haselbech in January.

He was a passionate cyclist who rode over six miles to work and back every day and his sudden death was a shock to everyone who knew him.

His family and close friends have been comforted by the knowledge that Neville’s kidneys were donated to two other men for transplant operations and he lives on in them.

Neville’s daughter Rachel Williamson said: “The speedy response of the air ambulance gave us the opportunity to agree to the organ donation. Dad was always helping people during his life so it seemed right to the family to give permission.”

She is one of a group of 14 people who got on their bikes to take part in the Norfolk 100 – an event for which Neville had already secured a place.

Calling themselves “Neville’s Devils”, family and friends cycled varying distances of the 100 mile route through the Norfolk Broads and along the Norfolk coast to Holkham before heading back inland.

The group have raised more than £3,000.