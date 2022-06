A person was taken to hospital after a car overturned in a two-car crash in Market Harborough today (Wednesday). Photo courtesy of HFM.

A person was taken to hospital after a car overturned in a two-car crash in Market Harborough today (Wednesday).

The collision happened at the junction of Fairfax Road and Western Avenue on the town’s Southern estate just before 9am.

Passers-by and residents dashed to help before emergency crews raced to the scene.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and one of the occupants was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.