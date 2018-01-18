Park building damaged by fallen branch as high winds sweep across the Harborough district

High winds took down part of a tree on Great Bowden Recreation ground sending it crashing into the roof of the park's toilet block.

It was one of many storm-related incidents around the Harborough district on Wednesday night, as winds gusted to more than 60mph.

The damaged building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Leicestershire County Council’s highways teams were out in the county today, clearing trees which had fallen following the high winds.

Callouts locally included the A4304 near Lubenham, Welland Park Road, Market Harborough and Stoughton Road, near Oadby.

At Great Bowden, parish council chairman Adam Shepherd said: "It looks like the fallen ranch has caused major damage. We now plan to take down the whole tree."

Yesterday (Wednesday, January 17), the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind across the county overnight and to 9am this morning.

The authority’s highways teams were on standby to keep the roads moving, and are now dealing with reports of fallen trees around the county.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: “Our forestry teams are very busy dealing with the aftermath of last night’s high winds, clearing roads and footpaths where trees and branches have fallen.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and resources are being deployed throughout the county. However, we would urge motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care.”