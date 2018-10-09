Otter videoed swimming in River Welland in Market Harborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... An otter has been spotted swimming in the River Welland in Harborough. The video was captured by Tony Weir. A still from the video He said: "I was crossing the Welland bridge opposite the Spar shop when something caught my eye so I filmed it for all to see." Cuts to out-of-hours urgent care services ‘won’t work’ in growing Market Harborough says campaigner Harborough dairy farm installs milk vending machines for customers