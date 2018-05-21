Open air cinema in Marston Trussell to raise money for air ambulance

An outdoor film event taking place at Marston Lodge, in Marston Trussell, this Saturday (May 26) is raising money for our air ambulance service.

Tickets are still available for the open air screening of the popular romantic comedy Notting Hill, which will begin at about 9pm.

The screening, sponsored by the Harborough branch of the NFU and Farndon Fields Farm Shop, takes place in the rural setting of one of the Marston Lodge fields with free car parking on site. It is the only Film on a Farm screening to be taking place in the region and the first time that Marston Lodge has hosted the event.

“We are delighted to be donating a proportion of ticket sales to our local air ambulance service,” says Chris Thresh, Estate Manager at Marston Lodge Farm. “This charity does vital life-saving work across Leicestershire, Rutland, Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire yet doesn’t receive a penny of government funding. It’s also a very important emergency service for people living in the countryside.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults with discounts for groups, families and children. Visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk or phone 0333 666 3366 to book.