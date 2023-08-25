Officers appealing for public help to find missing man from Harborough

Officers are appealing for public help to find a missing man from Market Harborough.

Nathan Smith was last seen shortly before 4pm on Thursday August 24 in the area of Angell Drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has not returned home since and police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Officers are appealing for public help to find Nathan Smith from Market Harborough.

Leicestershire Police said: "From enquiries carried out so far it is believed the 34-year-old is travelling on foot and could be in the area of Kilby or Countesthorpe.

"Nathan is around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build and dark brown curly hair. When last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a blue cap and dark coloured trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack.