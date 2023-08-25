News you can trust since 1854
Officers appealing for public help to find missing man from Harborough

He was last seen in town but it is believed he could be walking in the area of Kilby or Countesthorpe
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:45 BST

Officers are appealing for public help to find a missing man from Market Harborough.

Nathan Smith was last seen shortly before 4pm on Thursday August 24 in the area of Angell Drive.

He has not returned home since and police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Officers are appealing for public help to find Nathan Smith from Market Harborough.
Officers are appealing for public help to find Nathan Smith from Market Harborough.
Leicestershire Police said: "From enquiries carried out so far it is believed the 34-year-old is travelling on foot and could be in the area of Kilby or Countesthorpe.

"Nathan is around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build and dark brown curly hair. When last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a blue cap and dark coloured trainers. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

"Anyone who has details as to Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 515 of 24 August."

