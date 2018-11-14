No trains at Market Harborough Station this Sunday

Network Rail is advising passengers to check before they travel on Sunday November 18 as work continues to upgrade the Midland Main Line.

Network Rail engineers have been carrying out work at Market Harborough station and this coming weekend work will take place on the track to the north of the station, at Great Bowden Road bridge, meaning trains will be diverted around Market Harborough.

Elsewhere on the line, Network Rail will also be doing works at the site of Odell Viaduct, which was recently demolished, continuing work at Irthlingborough Road bridge, and at Wellingborough North Junction; and piling and steel work continues to be installed in readiness for electrification.

The nature of all this activity means that train services will be affected on Sunday November 18 when a bus replacement service for passengers travelling to Market Harborough will run between Kettering and Leicester. It will also impact journey times for passengers travelling on the route.

Rob McIntosh, Network Rail route managing director said: “We liaise closely with the train operating companies to plan all our engineering work to keep disruption to a minimum and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"The combination of the work being undertaken both to improve the line speed and to introduce electrification will greatly improve passenger journeys in the years to come and we thank passengers for their patience whilst we undertake these vital enhancements.”

Dan Lucas, general manager south for East Midlands Trains said “There is a significant amount of work taking place between Kettering and Leicester this Sunday. As a result, a bus replacement service will run between Kettering and Leicester. We would urge everyone to check before they travel and leave plenty of time to make their journey.”