‘No justification’ for more homes in Harborough village says parish council

Plans for 46 more homes in the village of Great Bowden, near Market Harborough, will be “vehemently opposed” by the parish council.

The scheme from Gladman Developments would put the new houses, with some public open space, on land at Leicester Lane, Great Bowden.

The proposed new estate would be right next door to another village development site, which already has outline planning permission for 50 new homes.

But Great Bowden parish council, which met on Tuesday night, says there can be “no justification” for more houses in the historic village.

“Great Bowden Parish Council is vehemently opposed to any proposed additional large scale housing developments within it’s boundary of development, as per our newly-adopted neighbourhood plan” said parish council chairman Adam Shepherd.

“With the existing 202 houses already approved for construction in Great Bowden, and the Market Harborough District Council five year plan already exceeding target requirements, there can be no justification to allow another 46 houses to be built within this historic village.”

Local district councillor Phil Knowles said: “I’m really deeply concerned about all the development in Great Bowden. I’m worried about the environmental impact and an infrastructure already under great strain.

“We’ve got to the point where we really do have to say ‘enough is enough’”

Gladman Developments argue that their scheme is a “logical extension” to Great Bowden.

The company says in a document presented to council planners that their proposed estate would be “a high quality sustainable new neighbourhood that integrates successfully ... (and) forms a logical extension to Great Bowden.”