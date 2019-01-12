No increase in Harborough District Council’s share of council tax

Harborough District Council has laid out its proposals for its budget and council tax levels for the coming financial year.

The council’s proposals include no increase in council tax, and savings of £105,000.

From April 2019 the council will receive no Revenue Support Grant from central government. Historically this funding made up the larger part of most council’s funding.

The council’s budget details £692,000 of income generation proposals and identifies £105,000 of savings for 2019/20 while investing an additional £573,000 into services.

The council is part of a scheme across the county to retain business rates, although rate levels are still set by the Government. Previously, business rates were pooled by the government and redistributed, partly through the Revenue Support Grant.

The council has also grown the income it generates through things like charges and non-social housing rent, from £55,000 in 2014/15 to £692,000 in 2019/20.

Councillor James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: “The council continues to be able to propose a budget for 2019/20 that invests in services that residents and business tell us they value.

“The council’s focus on income generation means that Harborough District Council will not be increasing its share of Council Tax for 2019/20.

“The proposed capital programme of over £56 million over the next three years will provide modern facilities for our residents and businesses that we can all be proud of.”

The budget proposals will be put before councillors on January 14, and if they are approved, residents will then be able to have their say on the budget. Harborough District Council will approve its budget proposals at the end of February 2019.

Council Tax bills received by households are made up from precepts set by a number of different organisations. The largest share of bills goes to the county council, with the police and district council also taking a share. In places the parish council will add a charge, and households can also be charged special expenses for costs incurred by the district council for services that are only beneficial to a specific area, such as the maintenance of a churchyard or small park.