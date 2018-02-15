New wood set to be planted near Market Harborough

A new 1,500 tree, three acre wood is to be created in a Harborough village.

And local people are being invited to help plant the woodland, by attending a community planting event on Saturday, February 24, from 10am to 1pm.

The new wood will lie on land known locally as Fox Paddock, alongside about 300 metres of the River Welland in Lubenham, opposite both All Saints Church and the village’s Primary School.

It was given to charity by a generous local landowner - despite the field attracting attention from builders.

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, the Woodland Trust and the Welland Rivers Trust are working in partnership to create the new woodland in an area of south Leicestershire that has very little existing woodland cover.

Simon Bentley, Director of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said, “The Trust was delighted to receive the generous gift of a field in Lubenham during 2016.

“The field has been grazed in the past but is ideal for creating a community woodland, which will deliver real benefits for both wildlife and local people.

Volunteers are invited to come along between 10am and 1pm on February 24 to assist with the woodland planting.

“No previous experience is required as experts will be on hand to provide guidance and tools will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear. The entrance to the field is at the eastern end of Old Hall Lane.”

Stuart Holm, Woodland Creation Adviser for the Woodland Trust said, “The Woodland Trust is delighted to be providing 1,500 native UK broadleaf trees and shrubs to create a natural looking woodland.”

The Rotary Club of Market Harborough has also provided funding to support the project.

Geoff Gilfillan, Project Officer for the Welland Rivers Trust said, “The Welland Rivers Trust is pleased to support this project to enhance habitat, wildlife and water along the River Welland.”

Lubenham Parish Council chair Diana Crooktold the Mail: “It will be lovely for the village.

“There aren’t enough woodlands in this part of Leicestershire.”