New video shows off our Harborough town centre treasures!

An online video of an adventurous town tour is helping to boost businesses in Harborough.

To help promote the town’s independent businesses, Alison and Rob from the Respectacle Company Opticians in Manor Walk teamed up with film-maker Jonathan Robinson of Bellyflop TV to make the video, which is now available to view on YouTube.

Jonathan said: “It was a beautiful sunny day and Alison and Rob visited lots of quirky independent businesses.

“Among them were Keals, Blend Coffee & Cakes, Natures Pantry, Amy’s Vintage and many more!”

The traders explain some of their products and their reasons for moving to Harborough in the video.

Jonathan added: “It was my second visit to Harborough, and it really is an amazing town.

“As an independent business myself I recognise the importance of traders working together to become stronger.

“As the film features several local businesses this also helps raise the profile of the town as they all share the film online.

“Respectacle Company is a leading Independent Optician and Eyewear Specialists based in Manor Walk, Harborough.

“The business loves innovative and quirky eyewear but above all, they love their home town and wanted to present it to a wider audience.”

Alison said: “I’m delighted with the film and have already gained a new customer as a result, and we’ve had lots of interest from other local businesses who would like to appear in the next film!

“It was brilliant to see many local independent business coming together in making of this film, all so different and unique.”

To follow Alison and Rob’s mini-tour of Harborough, visit bit.ly/2yTbQa0. Alternatively, follow Respectacle Company Opticians at their Instagram page, @respectacle, Twitter @RespectacleCo, or search for them at www.facebook.com.