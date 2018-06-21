New town centre car/coach park for Market Harborough

A new 30-space car park, with two spaces for coaches, looks set to be created in Market Harborough town centre.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Neil Bannister announced the news at a council meeting on Monday night.

The exact location of the town centre site has not been revealed yet, because negotiations with the landowner are still continuing.

But the Mail understands it is on an under-used site somewhere off Northampton Road.

Cllr Bannister told the meeting a chance had arisen for the “acquisition, clearance and development” of a new car park.

And he said the town centre coach spaces were particularly important.

He said if tourist coaches had a base in Market Harborough, more visitors could “enjoy this lovely town”, which would in turn bring economic wellbeing to the town and boost tourist numbers around the district.

Up to £400,000 has been set aside for acquiring land, clearing it and creating the new car park.

Cllr Phil King, the council’s deputy leader, said that the new car park would be “cost neutral”, because income from car park fees would balance council expenditure.

“And once we’re able to say where it is, people will not be unhappy” he predicted.

- Harborough District Council leader Cllr Neil Bannister said the council was working to save “vital” bus services from disappearing from the district.

Both the Hinckleybus service 58 which links Market Harborough to Lutterworth, and the Market Harborough town -and-around 33 service are at risk.

He said the District Council had contacted Hinckleybus (Arriva) on the 58 service and Leicestershire County Council on the 33 service “to see what alternative arrangements can be considered”.