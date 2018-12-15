Planners have said yes to a new tourist attraction in the centre of Lutterworth.

The brand new Lutterworth Museum, exhibition centre and cafe will be built on a site behind 10-12 Market Street, not far from The Shambles pub.

Lutterworth Town Estate Charity is the group funding the ambitious £500,000 project.

Charity chair Geraldine Robinson told the Mail after Tuesday night’s planning decision: “It’s a tourist attraction right in the town centre.

“I think it could help to rejuvenate the town. I’m really excited, and hoping it will be really good for Lutterworth.”

“Tourists who visit the museum will also be customers in our town shops and cafes.”

The museum could be open by the end of 2019.

The charity will pay for it by selling off some of their property portfolio in Lutterworth, and by renting out offices above the museum.

Cllr Barry Champion, who proposed that Tuesday night’s planning committee approve the scheme, said: “It’s an excellent facility, and needed in the town.”

Cllr Rosita Page, who seconded the proposal, added: “Lutterworth has been a dying market town, and I think having a museum will give Lutterworth a focal point and increase footfall.”

Cllr Amanda Burrell said the museum was “a brilliant initiative and I hope it succeeds”.

A council report said the new museum would maintain employment and improve the range of services in the local area and the town centre.

The new building would replace the current town museum, located in Gilmorton Road, outside the town’s main shopping and business area.

Lutterworth Museum is home to many local artefacts from Lutterworth and the surrounding villages.