New speed cameras to be installed between Market Harborough and Lutterworth

Plans for new average speed cameras on a busy main road through a Harborough district village have been welcomed by local residents.

Leicestershire County Council has just started work installing the new cameras on the A4303 Market Harborough to Lutterworth road, in the village of Walcote.

The move is the first part of a year-long trial for cameras on key routes in the county, to discourage motorists from speeding.

And chair of Misterton with Walcote parish council, Lindsey Astle, told the Mail: "Local people are greatly in favour of the cameras.

"All the feedback the parish council has had is 'can we have them as soon as possible please'.

She said speeding traffic made it difficult for villagers turning on to the A-road, and for children who had to cross the road to catch buses to school in Lutterworth.

She added: "We're the first village after the motorway, it's downhill into the village, and many motorists just don't get their speed under control."

County Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I’m delighted that we’re trialling the average speed enforcement, as we have a commitment to working to make our roads as safe as they can be.

“There are communities across the county whose lives are blighted by the effects of speeding motorists. We have listened to what people have been telling us about the problem. Hopefully the scheme will address the concerns of residents and make a positive change to drivers’ behaviour.”

The 12-month trial and enforcement, due to start in the summer, will cost around £500,000, funded by the county council.

Following the trial, the authority would then look to widen out the camera programme. That depends on whether the government agrees to a county council bid to keep some of the money generated by the cameras, to put back into future road safety projects.

The new cameras also mean the return of full overnight road lighting in Walcote, to help the cameras pick up vehicle registration numbers.