New owners’ plans for iconic Harborough building

The new owners of iconic town building The Settling Rooms have unveiled plans for its future - including the restoration of its historic tower clock.

Simon and Hilary Pollard are set to relocate their business Kyal Machine Tools Ltd from Stamford in Lincolnshire to The Settling Rooms in Market Harborough, having bought the Grade II listed building from former owners Harborough District Council.

This week the couple, who live in The Langtons near Market Harborough, unveiled plans for the building which, as well as being a new head office for their business, will offer space for shops on the upper and lower floors.

They also have plans for the four-faced clock on the building’s tower to be working again – and to have the mechanism encased in glass to create an eye-catching showpiece in the entrance foyer.

Mrs Pollard said: “We fell in love with the building and immediately saw the potential in it.”

Mr Pollard said: “We’ve got the original designs of the building so we’ve got the historical evidence and know what’s changed and what’s been added. This will help us understand what we can and can’t do.”

The recent sale of The Settling Rooms plus the sale of council-built homes at St Cuthbert’s Avenue in Great Glen, on a former council garages site, have netted more than £1million for the taxpayer.

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: “We have a duty to maximise the use of our assets on behalf of the taxpayer.”