New Lutterworth area youth club launched

A new youth club for children and young people has been launched in Lutterworth.

Boys and girls aged between eight and 16 are invited to drop in to the Room on the Park – formerly known as the Pavilion - next to Lutterworth Sports Centre on Monday evenings in term time between 6.30 and 8pm.

The new club is the brainchild of Harborough District Children and Young People’s Charity (HCYC).

A spokesman for the organisers said: “HCYC’s skilled youth work staff will be on hand to offer a variety of fun and engaging activities built around what the young people say they want to do each week.

“This could include food-based activities such as making fruit kebabs and wraps, playing team games, ball games and sports, quizzes and challenges, or arts and crafts activities.

“All the activities are designed to help young people feel proud of their achievements, more confident in their abilities, and better able to get on with their peers and others in their communities.”

The club opened at the end of November 2017 on a trial basis initially until the end of March 2018 and is funded with support from Harborough District Council and Lutterworth Town Council.

It is free but organisers say the club will only continue if there is enough demand.

Ruth Cross, HCYC Youth Projects Coordinator said, “It’s great that we have the support of Lutterworth Town Council to fund the trial of this new club. It is a really valuable resource, and aims to provide a stable, supportive, recreational and developmental opportunity for young people.”

HCYC currently run successful clubs in Kibworth, South Kilworth, Great Glen and Great Easton. Anyone interested in helping should email info@hcyc.org.uk. Visit www.localgiving.org.uk/hcyc for more.