New housing development could increase Fleckney’s population by 25-30 per cent

Villagers at Fleckney were seething after planners gave the go-ahead to a new 150-home estate off Arnesby Road.

Parish council chair Suzanne Wyche said the latest plan - together with two other major schemes already approved - would bring almost 600 homes to the village over the next five years or so.

“It’s staggering” she told the Mail after Tuesday night’s planning meeting. “ A 25-30 per cent increase in the village population.

“I’d like to ask at what point will Harborough District Council stop ruining our village with large, bland estates of identikit houses.”

The council’s Planning Committee approved the new estate on Tuesday night, accessed from Arnesby Road through land now occupied by Birdcage Cottage, which will be demolished.

Planning officers had recommended approval, saying the benefits of the scheme would “significantly outweigh any adverse impacts”.

Local objector Wendy Whiting, who has lived in the area for 47 years, had told councillors the new estate would dangerously increase traffic levels in a village already traffic-clogged, especially on the narrow Main Street.

And Fleckney Parish Council’s Tina McDonagh said Fleckney had already met its new housing target, up to the year 2031.

“Fleckney does not need any more new development at this time” she argued.

She also pointed out that Harborough district had also now met its five-year housing target.

But Cllr Bill Liqourish said the officer’s “good, comprehensive report”, the site’s good access and the fact that the land had already been allocated for housing, persuaded him that on balance the scheme should be approved.

Cllr Amanda Burrell agreed that the scheme “seemed to tick all the boxes” as long as the final design substantially followed the outline plans.

Cllr Amanda Nunn added: “ We’ve got to continue to grant applications, or we’ll be back where we were a few months ago.”