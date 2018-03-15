New food store opens in Market Harborough

A new food shop opens its doors to customers for the first time today (Thursday March 15).

he new Co-op in Leicester Road store launches following a £1.9 million investment creating 15 jobs.

Representatives from Market Harborough Primary Academy and the Market Harborough Fire and Rescue Service officially opened the store at 10am and the Co-op will make a £500 donation towards both the school’s funds and the Fire Fighters Charity as part of launch day celebrations.

The store will have an in-store bakery and Costa coffee dispenser, alongside its stock of food and other essentials.

Asha Scarlett, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to undertake such a significant investment in Market Harborough - we are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new Co-op. We are proud to be part of the community, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset locally.”

Richard Kozial, area manager for the Co-op, added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products, prices and communities – our ambition is for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering great quality products when and where shoppers need them.

"We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raisingmuch-neededd funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.

And, students in Market Harborough holding a NUS extra card also receive a 10% discount off their groceries at the Co-op to support them during their studies.