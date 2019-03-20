New equipment to be installed at Market Harborough and Lutterworth leisure centres

State-of-the-art gym equipment is set to be installed at the two town leisure centres in the Harborough district.

Harborough District Council has paved the way for the new equipment to be installed at Lutterworth and Market Harborough leisure centres.

Harborough District Council will install the new equipment, in early April, as part of its ‘Healthy Harborough’ vision to create more opportunities for residents to enjoy sport and leisure across the district.

Gym users will benefit from a combination of cutting edge Technogym cardiovascular and resistance equipment including modernised treadmills, exercise bikes, cross-trainers and resistance machinery. There will also be a full range of free-weights and a new online fitness tracking system that helps users achieve sporting, fitness and health goals in a fast, easy and fun way.

While the new gym suite is being installed, the gyms at both sites will be unavailable from Saturday March 30 to Sunday March 31.

From Monday April 1 a temporary gym will be available in the Studio at Market Harborough Leisure Centre. The temporary closure will allow for refurbishment of the gym area including replacing carpets, decorating and installing brand new Technogym equipment. It will re-open on Monday, April 15.

In addition to the improvements to the gym, users will see an introduction of virtual spin classes and virtual group exercise classes, using a big screen, in the studio areas.

Market Harborough fitness classes will run as usual but will be subject to scheduled location changes at the centre or adjoining football club while the upgrades take place.

Due to the well-used services at Lutterworth Sports Centre the council said it is not possible to provide a temporary gym on site without affecting other existing users; however members at Lutterworth Sports Centre are welcome to use Market Harborough temporary gym free of charge, between Monday, April 1 and Thursday, April 4, when Lutterworth gym will re-open.

In addition to the new equipment, the existing virtual spin class facilities will be replaced at Lutterworth Sports Centre and a brand new virtual exercise facility in the sports centre studio will be introduced.

Swimming pool access and other activities will not be affected at either site.

Cllr Janette Ackerley, who has responsibility at Harborough District Council for leisure and sport, commissioning and delivery, said: ”The recent survey results show that our residents have a keen interest in fitness so it’s great that the Council have responded with additional investment to support and promote the health and well being of residents across the whole district.”

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for finance and assets added: “These timely upgrades will benefit our community as well as helping local clubs and groups to improve their performance and fitness. Hopefully this boost will encourage more residents to use the exciting new facilities on offer."