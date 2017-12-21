New date set for delayed hearing for Magna Park plan

Harborough District Council is to consider a planning application relating to storage and distribution facilities, and other facilities, at the Magna Park business park near Lutterworth.

The planning application, from IDI Gazeley, was initially considered by Harborough District Council’s planning committee on Thursday 23 November 2017.

Following this meeting the committee’s decision, relating to this application, was ‘called-in’ to council by a group of councillors.

The application had been due to be considered in December but the meeting was postponed due to snow and icy weather.

As a result the IDI Gazeley application will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of council on Wednesday January 10, 2018, at 6.30pm at Hangar 42, Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground and Aerodrome.

The IDI Gazeley application is for outline planning permission for up to 419,800 square metres of warehousing and other units.