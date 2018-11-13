New Christmas lights planned for Market Harborough

New Christmas lights will help decorate the town centre of Market Harborough this year.

The extra lights, provided by Harborough District Council, will hang from the trees in The Square, and also on The Symington building in Adam and Eve Street.

The new Christmas tree lights

Market Harborough Building Society is once again providing the main Christmas Tree for The Square which will be decorated with its own striking lights display.

The Christmas Tree lights will be officially switched on in The Square on Friday, November 23, at 5pm.

Councillor Neil Bannister said: “We hope, by lighting up the town centre and The Symington Building with new festive lights, it will encourage people to shop in the town.

Harborough District Council in conjunction with Zoom Events, is also bringing a Festive Fayre to The Square from Friday, November 30 to Sunday, December 2.

The town’s main Christmas Fayre, with the late-night shopping, is on Friday, December 7, from 6pm to 9pm.

Delights include a Winter Wonderland on The Square, with Santa’s Grotto and a snow machine, characters from the film Frozen on Manor Walk, a school choir in the Indoor Market, classic cars on Abbey Street and a Wishing Tree on Adam and Eve Street and a fairground behind the Old Grammar School.

There is also a performance stage by the Angel Hotel on High Street, with acts ranging from Harborough Youth Theatre to award-winning vocalist AnneMarie Marlow.

Christmas Fayre organiser Juliette Maher said: “We’re trying to keep it very, very traditional. It should be a great night.”